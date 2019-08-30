play
Eurovision Song Contest 2020: Where will it be held?

Last updated at 12:05
Eurovision-song-contest-logo.Paul Barendregt/Eurovision Song Contest

Next year's Eurovision Song Contest is going to be held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

We also know that the Grand Final will take place in the Dutch city on 16 May 2020.

Get that date in your phone calendar!

The Netherlands' Duncan Laurence holds up the eurovision glass microphone trophyGetty Images
Duncan Laurence brought the Eurovision trophy home to The Netherlands

Duncan Laurence, from the Netherlands, won the 2019 contest with his song Arcade. It was the first time the country had won in over 40 years.

Eurovision is usually hosted by the country that won the year before, which is why the 2020 contest is taking place there.

And to make it even more special, Rotterdam is where Laurence recorded his winning song!

It'll be held in the Rotterdam Ahoy arena - which was designed to reflect the city's port and shipping industry.

