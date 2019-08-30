Getty Images Residents are preparing for Hurricane Dorian by making sand bags in order to prevent flooding.

An "extremely dangerous" storm is expected to reach the south east coast of the United States this weekend according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Weather experts say Hurricane Dorian will hit somewhere between Florida and southern Georgia late on Sunday this weekend.

Dorian is currently a category one hurricane, but could be category four by the time it reaches the mainland.

Residents in the states have been told to prepare for the storms by stocking up on at least seven days worth of food and water.

President Donald Trump has cancelled a trip to Poland because of the storm.

"It's very important for me to be here," he told reporters outside the White House on Thursday. "[It] looks like it could be a very, very big one."

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the whole of the state.

The National Hurricane Centre have said winds were expected to reach 130mph (210km/h) over the weekend.

AFP

What is a state of emergency?

In times of great danger - perhaps in the lead up to a natural disaster like a hurricane - the government can declare a state of emergency.

This means the government stops performing its day-to-day duties and instead focuses on solving the situation.