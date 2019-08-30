Social media sharenting: Kids thoughts on uniform pics

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Social media sharenting: These kids have their say

Lots of kid are going back to school, which means mums and dads across the country will line their kids up by the front door, in the kitchen or in their hallway for the standard uniform shot.

You know the one, it's the first day of the new term and mum and dad are desperate for that picture in your new school uniform. But how do you feel about that?

Are you happy with those pictures and would you prefer it if your parents didn't post them online?

Sharenting

We know that lots of you like to share pictures of yourselves online, but is it ok for your parents to share images of you on their social media accounts? And, what if they don't ask your permission first?

When mums and dads put pictures of their children online, it can be described as 'sharenting'.