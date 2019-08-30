play
Watch Newsround

Should parents share your pictures on social media?

Parents can be embarrassing at the best of times, but what about when they put photos of you online, without your permission?

Over the next few weeks lots of mums and dads will post pictures of their children in new school uniforms, but are you happy with them doing this?

Parents posting images of children without permission is called 'sharenting'. So we asked these children what they like and dislike about their mums and dads putting their pictures online, but also the conversations they have with their parents too.

