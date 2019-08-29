Who is YOUR Uefa men's Player of the Year?

Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Djik and Lionel Messi are nominated for the player of the year award

The 2018/19 men's football season was what some might call "a cracker" for Premier League clubs.

Liverpool and Tottenham fought it our for the top prize - the Champions League trophy - with the Reds ultimately victorious.

Manchester City ran riot in the domestic cups, and Chelsea brought the Europa League trophy back from Baku, beating Arsenal in the final.

However, only one player from the English top tier has made it to Uefa's shortlist for 'Player of the Year'.

Liverpool's Virgil van Djik, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi are the top three.

The winner will be announced later on Thursday.

But, we want to know who's been YOUR player of the year out of the three of them.