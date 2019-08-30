Star Wars Episode 9: Everything we know so far

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Star Wars: Has Rey turned to the dark side?

The latest of a few trailers for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker has been released.

Fans now have a better idea of what could be in the final film of the new trilogy, which is set to be released on 19 December 2019.

Until then, our Newsround Jedi's have used the force to gather everything we know about the new movie so far:

What does the title mean?

Disney Could the title of the film be something to do with Kylo-Ren?

There are a lot of rumours online about what 'The Rise Of Skywalker' could mean.

Some theories include Luke Skywalker coming back from the dead or 'Skywalker' being the name for a new version of 'Jedi' that will rise up and take down The First Order.

Others suggest that Rey could actually end up being a Skywalker, related to Luke or Leia somehow.

Another is that Kylo-Ren, who has been the conflicted bad guy in the trilogy, will finally ditch the dark side and rise up to fight The First Order.

These are all cool theories, but it could be something completely different!

Could Rey turn to the dark side?

Disney In this photo, it looks like Rey has changed her mind about fighting for the resistance.

Since The Force Awakens, Rey has been our hero, and we've followed her journey to defeat The First Order, battle Kylo-Ren and help The Resistance.

But to many people's surprise, the new trailer showed Rey using a red light saber, with a cloak, looking very evil.

Has Emperor Palpatine returned to sway her to the dark side of the force?

There are rumours it could be a clone or a vision, as in the trailers Rey is also seen with Luke Skywalker's blue light-saber.

Who is definitely in the new Star Wars?

Daniel Boczarski Lando Calrissian will be back in Star Wars, and will be reunited with 'The Falcon' at lightspeed.

In the new Star Wars, it's safe to say we'll see heroes Rey, Poe, Finn (and our villain, Kylo Ren) in the final movie of the saga.

We also get to see some of our returning favourites such as Chewbacca; C-3PO and Princess Leia.

Smooth-talking smuggler Lando Calrissian will also be back in the saga, and he might even be re-united with his Millennium Falcon (he lost it in a bet with Han Solo!)

The biggest return we'repretty sure is happening is evil Sith lord - Emperor Palpatine.

He's on the new poster for The Rise Of Skywalker, and can even be heard cackling in the trailer.

He is also heard telling Rey: "Your journey nears its end".

But there could be some surprises too...

Who might be returning in the new movie?

Lucasfilm Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting his own Disney series, but could even make a surprise return in the movies.

The trailers have gone out of their way to tease us this time around!

We hear and see things which could mean the return of some big characters.

Darth Vader's famous breathing is heard in the trailer - is it possible his mask could be making a return to our screens?

Finally, with the recent news that Obi-Wan Kenobi is going to be in his own Star Wars series, could he be making a surprise comeback to help Rey overcome The First Order?

Could C-3PO be the new villain?!

Disney C-3PO could disobey his masters once and for all by joining The First Order?

Something that caught everyone's eye in the new trailer was C-3PO's red eyes!

The loveable droid was a loyal servant to Anakin, Luke and the Skywalker family in the saga, along with his companion R2-D2.

However, this image shows that C-3PO may have had a change of heart.

Could he really lead The First Order to victory in their efforts to rule the galaxy? We hope not!