Lewis Hamilton is bringing veganism to the masses!

Getty Images Lewis Hamilton has been been vegan since 2017

Lewis Hamilton is normally associated with fast cars and racing, but the Formula One driver is now trying something a bit different.

Britain's most decorated racing driver is opening his own vegan restaurant.

He's been a vegan for around two years now and decided to change his eating habits to help the environment and improve his health.

The chain will be called Neat Burger and it's claimed that its food will be more sustainable, healthy and ethical compared to other fast-food restaurants.

"As someone who follows a plant-based diet, I believe we need a healthier high street option that tastes amazing but also offers something exciting to those who want to be meat-free every now and again," Lewis Hamilton said.

Lewis isn't the only sports star who follows a vegan diet.

Neat Burger Neat Burger will offer meat-free versions of fast food classics like burgers and fries

1. Novak Djokovic

Getty Images

Wimbledon 2019 champion Novak Djokovic has been eating plant-based foods for a few years, although he doesn't actually like being called a vegan!

The tennis star, who opened his own vegan restaurant three years ago in Monaco, attributes much of his success to his meat-free diet.

2. Hector Bellerin

Getty Images

Arsenal footballer Hector Bellerin first tried a plant-based diet for three weeks back in 2017.

The trial went so well for the Spanish defender that he decided to carry on with his new lifestyle change.

He's said that his vegan diet allows him to recover more quickly after games and he's also seen improvements with longer term injuries.

3. Venus Williams

Getty Images

Novak Djokovic isn't the only successful tennis player who's gone meat-free.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams switched to a vegan diet after she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Sjögren's syndrome. This can lead to dry eyes and skin and sufferers can also experience extreme tiredness, muscle and joint pain.

Venus, who has won a total of 21 Grand Slam titles, was advised to try going vegan by her doctor.

4. David Haye

Getty Images

Retired professional boxer David Haye decided to become a vegan back in 2014 after watching a documentary about how animals are farmed.

He said that the diet made him feel stronger, lighter and helped with his boxing too.