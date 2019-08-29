Baby names 2018: What are the most popular?

Getty Images

Oliver and Olivia are the most popular baby names in England and Wales for the third year in a row.

In fact Oliver has been number one among boys for six years now.

There are lots of different organisations that keep their own records, for example BabyCentre's list of top 20 boys and girls baby names for 2018.

But this new list comes from the Office of National Statistics, who are the official record keepers.

There are also separate statistics for the most popular baby names in Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Was your name one of the most popular among babies last year? Keep scrolling to see the full lists below.

Which names are up, and which are down?

Arthur was the only new entry into the top 10 names for boys in 2018, replacing Jacob, while Sophia and Grace replaced Poppy and Lily in the top 10 names for girls.

There were some other new additions too. Grayson, Rowan and Tobias entered the top 100 names for boys. None of them have ever previously been included!

Delilah, Ayla and Margot also made their first ever appearances in the top 100 for girls.

There's now much wider variety in the range of names being chosen than there was in the past.

Last year, less than half of babies had a name within the top 100, but back in 1996 two thirds of babies' names were on it.

Names from the Bible are a lot less popular than they used to be, but that hasn't stopped Noah (famous for building an ark) from taking the number four spot on the list

This could be down to a lot of different factors for example, less people going to church and as a result less people choosing names from the Bible.

There's also the growing influence of celebrities. The number of babies called Margot has more than doubled since 2015, with it entering the 2018 top 100 names for girls for the first time.

Maybe lots of parents were inspired by the famous Hollywood actress Margot Robbie, or the character Margo from Despicable Me?

The number of girls named Harper has also increased since the birth of David and Victoria Beckham's daughter in 2011.

The name Meghan has doubled in popularity in 2018 compared with the year before, which could be down to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

There were 101 babies given the name compared with 49 the year before, making it the 431st most popular name for girls.

But the number of babies called Alexa has almost halved in the past year, possibly due to how many of us already have an 'Alexa' - of the technology variety - in our homes.

There's also the fact that lots of people want to be original when picking a name, and that more babies are also being born to parents not originally from the UK.

What are the trends?

Mums aged 35 years and over generally prefer more "traditional" names. While mums under 25 years old were more likely to choose more "non-traditional", shortened or hyphenated names.

There are also patterns depending on where in the country you live.

Although Olivia was the most popular name for girls throughout England and Wales, Muhammad was more popular than Oliver in four of the nine English regions.

In the North East Harry was the most popular for boys.

In Northern Ireland James shared the top spot with Noah in 2018, while Grace takes first place among the girls.

Olivia and Jack have continued their reign as the most popular baby names in Scotland in 2018.

Baby names that are making a come back

Arthur has surged into the top 10 boys names. There was around a third more babies called Arthur in 2018 compared to 2017, with the name climbing 12 places to seventh place, even replacing Jacob in the top 10.

The name Arthur has not been in the top 10 names in England and Wales since 1924.

Ada jumped into the girls' top 100 for the first time in a century too. Maybe the women's Footballer of the Year has something to do with that?

Check out the full lists below and see if your name is on there!

Top 100 baby boy names of 2018

Oliver George Harry Noah Jack Leo Arthur Muhammad Oscar Charlie Jacob Thomas Henry William Alfie Archie Joshua Freddie Theo Isaac James Alexander Logan Edward Ethan Lucas Joseph Sebastian Theodore Finley Max Mohammed Samuel Harrison Benjamin Arlo Daniel Adam Teddy Mason Elijah Reuben Dylan Hunter Reggie Jaxon Rory Louie David Tommy Luca Albie Hugo Zachary Albert Jude Toby Riley Ezra Carter Gabriel Roman Frankie Harley Frederick Ronnie Jake Elliot Louis Jenson Mohammad Stanley Bobby Michael Jesse Finn Jayden Harvey Caleb Jackson Charles Matthew Grayson Blake Liam Elliott Ellis Ralph Jasper Rowan Alex Ryan Felix Luke Dexter Ollie Leon Tobias Sonny Dominic/Kai

Top 100 baby girl names of 2018

