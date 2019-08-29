play
Baby names 2018: What are the most popular?

Last updated at 14:31
Baby-names.Getty Images

Oliver and Olivia are the most popular baby names in England and Wales for the third year in a row.

In fact Oliver has been number one among boys for six years now.

There are lots of different organisations that keep their own records, for example BabyCentre's list of top 20 boys and girls baby names for 2018.

But this new list comes from the Office of National Statistics, who are the official record keepers.

There are also separate statistics for the most popular baby names in Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Was your name one of the most popular among babies last year? Keep scrolling to see the full lists below.

Which names are up, and which are down?

Kids-sitting-on-a-wall.Getty Images

Arthur was the only new entry into the top 10 names for boys in 2018, replacing Jacob, while Sophia and Grace replaced Poppy and Lily in the top 10 names for girls.

There were some other new additions too. Grayson, Rowan and Tobias entered the top 100 names for boys. None of them have ever previously been included!

Delilah, Ayla and Margot also made their first ever appearances in the top 100 for girls.

There's now much wider variety in the range of names being chosen than there was in the past.

Last year, less than half of babies had a name within the top 100, but back in 1996 two thirds of babies' names were on it.

Names from the Bible are a lot less popular than they used to be, but that hasn't stopped Noah (famous for building an ark) from taking the number four spot on the list

This could be down to a lot of different factors for example, less people going to church and as a result less people choosing names from the Bible.

There's also the growing influence of celebrities. The number of babies called Margot has more than doubled since 2015, with it entering the 2018 top 100 names for girls for the first time.

Maybe lots of parents were inspired by the famous Hollywood actress Margot Robbie, or the character Margo from Despicable Me?

The number of girls named Harper has also increased since the birth of David and Victoria Beckham's daughter in 2011.

The name Meghan has doubled in popularity in 2018 compared with the year before, which could be down to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

There were 101 babies given the name compared with 49 the year before, making it the 431st most popular name for girls.

But the number of babies called Alexa has almost halved in the past year, possibly due to how many of us already have an 'Alexa' - of the technology variety - in our homes.

There's also the fact that lots of people want to be original when picking a name, and that more babies are also being born to parents not originally from the UK.

What are the trends?

Mums aged 35 years and over generally prefer more "traditional" names. While mums under 25 years old were more likely to choose more "non-traditional", shortened or hyphenated names.

There are also patterns depending on where in the country you live.

Although Olivia was the most popular name for girls throughout England and Wales, Muhammad was more popular than Oliver in four of the nine English regions.

Baby-on-a-lawnGetty Images

In the North East Harry was the most popular for boys.

In Northern Ireland James shared the top spot with Noah in 2018, while Grace takes first place among the girls.

Olivia and Jack have continued their reign as the most popular baby names in Scotland in 2018.

Baby names that are making a come back

Arthur has surged into the top 10 boys names. There was around a third more babies called Arthur in 2018 compared to 2017, with the name climbing 12 places to seventh place, even replacing Jacob in the top 10.

The name Arthur has not been in the top 10 names in England and Wales since 1924.

Ada jumped into the girls' top 100 for the first time in a century too. Maybe the women's Footballer of the Year has something to do with that?

Babies-sitting-in-a-row.Getty Images

Check out the full lists below and see if your name is on there!

Top 100 baby boy names of 2018

Top 100 baby boy names of 2018
  1. Oliver
  2. George
  3. Harry
  4. Noah
  5. Jack
  6. Leo
  7. Arthur
  8. Muhammad
  9. Oscar
  10. Charlie
  11. Jacob
  12. Thomas
  13. Henry
  14. William
  15. Alfie
  16. Archie
  17. Joshua
  18. Freddie
  19. Theo
  20. Isaac
  21. James
  22. Alexander
  23. Logan
  24. Edward
  25. Ethan
  26. Lucas
  27. Joseph
  28. Sebastian
  29. Theodore
  30. Finley
  31. Max
  32. Mohammed
  33. Samuel
  34. Harrison
  35. Benjamin
  36. Arlo
  37. Daniel
  38. Adam
  39. Teddy
  40. Mason
  41. Elijah
  42. Reuben
  43. Dylan
  44. Hunter
  45. Reggie
  46. Jaxon
  47. Rory
  48. Louie
  49. David
  50. Tommy
  51. Luca
  52. Albie
  53. Hugo
  54. Zachary
  55. Albert
  56. Jude
  57. Toby
  58. Riley
  59. Ezra
  60. Carter
  61. Gabriel
  62. Roman
  63. Frankie
  64. Harley
  65. Frederick
  66. Ronnie
  67. Jake
  68. Elliot
  69. Louis
  70. Jenson
  71. Mohammad
  72. Stanley
  73. Bobby
  74. Michael
  75. Jesse
  76. Finn
  77. Jayden
  78. Harvey
  79. Caleb
  80. Jackson
  81. Charles
  82. Matthew
  83. Grayson
  84. Blake
  85. Liam
  86. Elliott
  87. Ellis
  88. Ralph
  89. Jasper
  90. Rowan
  91. Alex
  92. Ryan
  93. Felix
  94. Luke
  95. Dexter
  96. Ollie
  97. Leon
  98. Tobias
  99. Sonny
  100. Dominic/Kai

Top 100 baby girl names of 2018

Top 100 baby girl names of 2018
  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Ava
  4. Isla
  5. Emily
  6. Mia
  7. Isabella
  8. Sophia
  9. Ella
  10. Grace
  11. Poppy
  12. Charlotte
  13. Lily
  14. Ivy
  15. Florence
  16. Evie
  17. Sophie
  18. Freya
  19. Evelyn
  20. Willow
  21. Phoebe
  22. Elsie
  23. Sienna
  24. Alice
  25. Jessica
  26. Rosie
  27. Harper
  28. Daisy
  29. Sofia
  30. Isabelle
  31. Matilda
  32. Ruby
  33. Eva
  34. Emilia
  35. Scarlett
  36. Chloe
  37. Maya
  38. Esme
  39. Eliza
  40. Millie
  41. Imogen
  42. Aria
  43. Luna
  44. Layla
  45. Harriet
  46. Maisie
  47. Elizabeth
  48. Penelope
  49. Mila
  50. Erin
  51. Eleanor
  52. Lola
  53. Violet
  54. Bella
  55. Rose
  56. Emma
  57. Holly
  58. Molly
  59. Thea
  60. Ellie
  61. Lucy
  62. Hannah
  63. Lottie
  64. Nancy
  65. Ada
  66. Maria
  67. Lilly
  68. Zara
  69. Aurora
  70. Amber
  71. Georgia
  72. Robyn
  73. Gracie
  74. Summer
  75. Jasmine
  76. Annabelle
  77. Abigail
  78. Darcie
  79. Hallie
  80. Amelie
  81. Bonnie
  82. Iris
  83. Maryam
  84. Beatrice
  85. Anna
  86. Heidi
  87. Orla
  88. Arabella
  89. Clara
  90. Delilah
  91. Edith
  92. Aisha
  93. Francesca
  94. Martha
  95. Ayla
  96. Zoe
  97. Lyla
  98. Sara
  99. Margot
  100. Felicity

Newsround Home