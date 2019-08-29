play
Watch Newsround

Ancient skull discovery could rewrite history!

Last updated at 08:58
comments
View Comments
AnamensisCleveland Museum of Natural History
Anamensis had a small brain case and face compared with us

Scientists have found an ancient skull that might change long-held theories about how humans evolved from their ape-like ancestors.

Researchers discovered the nearly complete 3.8-million-year-old skull in Ethiopia in Africa.

This is significant because experts had previously believed that a 3.2-million-year-old ape-like creature nicknamed "Lucy" - found in the same part of Africa 40 years ago - was among a species that gave rise to the first early humans.

However, this new discovery is thousands of years older than the remains of "Lucy".

That means that it could change when we believe 'humans' first walked the Earth!

Professor Yohannes Haile-Selassie - the researcher who discovered the skull - said he was very happy when he found it.

"I thought to myself, 'oh my goodness - am I seeing what I think I am seeing?'. And all of a sudden I was jumping up and down and that was when I realised that this was what I had dreamt," he told BBC News.

Ethiopia-map.
Ethiopia is a country in the Horn of Africa

More like this

fish fossil

66-million-year-old fossils discovered

dinosaur.

Are these stegosaurus fossils the oldest ever discovered?

Jude with the ancient fossil
play
1:11

Boy finds million-year-old fossil by tripping over it

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

protesters.

A lot of people aren't happy about decision to suspend Parliament

comments
Glasgow-Rangers-large-flag-in-stadium.

Five football clubs which have made amazing recoveries

comments
Dog-with-oxygen-mask-on.

Should all fire engines have oxygen masks for pets?

comments
4
Newsround Home