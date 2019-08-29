Penguins: Have these animals been naughty or nice?

Living Coasts

How do you get a mischievous little penguin to be better behaved? You add its name to the naughty list of course!

Zookeepers at Living Coasts in Torquay have decided to name and shame their most naughty penguins.

Some of the zoo's most troublesome birds have had their names written on a chalkboard so visitors can see exactly who's been behaving badly.

"Penguins always look so sweet and innocent, and some are - but some of them have a dark side!" said Zoo spokesperson Phil Knowling.

Some of the worst penguin behaviour includes attempts to dodge the zoo's vets, having a nosy peak in other penguins' burrows and stealing bits of nests.

"Charlie once pinched my brush," said head keeper Lois Rowell about one of the birds. "He also likes empty stick sacks - he will try to drag the whole thing into his burrow!"

Getty Images There are 63 African penguins at Living Coast - the birds are native to Southern Africa

However, its not just the naughty birds getting all the attention.

The zoo's more angelic penguins have also been recognised for their good behaviour. These 'im-peck-able' birds are praised for teamwork, loyalty, caring for older penguins and chasing butterflies!

Although calling out penguins is unlikely to change their behaviour, it does give the public a unique glimpse into their world.

"Penguins living together in a colony are like people living together in a family. It's all about how they get on with each other, the little niggles or the friendly acts, the social and anti-social behaviours," said Phil.

But what do you think? Is a naughty and nice list for penguins a good idea? Let us know in the comments below!