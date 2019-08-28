Bury FC: Clubs to give the Shakers hope of a return to league football

The news that Bury FC had been kicked out of the English Football League after 125 years, has been heartbreaking for lots of fans.

The Shakers were expelled from League One, after a last-minute takeover attempt collapsed.

But, they're not the first club to have money troubles.

Here are five teams, which have managed to get through tough times, and which might give hope to Bury supporters.

AFC Bournemouth

Dan Mullan Bournemouth are now seen as a dangerous team to play in the Premier League.

Although Bournemouth were never expelled from the football league, their 2008-09 season looked to be heading that way.

The Cherries had millions of pounds worth of debt which eventually led to a 17-point penalty.

Current boss Eddie Howe took over for his first spell as manager half-way through the season, and managed to save the club from relegation in their final home game.

Since then Bournemouth has been bought by new owners, and has shot up the football league table - all the way to the Premier League!

AFC Wimbledon

Alex Pantling Wimbledon and MK Dons now have a bit of a rivalry when they play each other in League One.

The story of AFC Wimbledon and Milton Keynes Dons (MK Dons) is a bit of a complicated one.

Founded in 1889, Wimbledon FC were a well-known league club, and at one point were in the First Division (now called the Premier league).

However, in 2001 a decision was made to move Wimbledon FC to Milton Keynes.

The move was hugely unpopular with fans, as it meant the football club would be 60 miles away from Wimbledon.

The decision was so unpopular that in 2002, fans created a new club under the name of 'AFC Wimbledon'.

In 2003 the original Wimbledon was renamed the MK Dons.

Meanwhile, the new AFC Wimbledon began climbing the leagues from the very bottom - and finally made it to league football in 2011.

Now, AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons are both in League One. Awkward!

Rangers FC

Alex Livesey Rangers are now looking to improve their team and win the Premiership

In terms of trophies and titles won, Rangers are actually the most successful club in the world.

But in 2012, disaster struck for the Glasgow club as it entered liquidation, and fell down the leagues into the Scottish third division - the lowest league in Scotland.

The club was bought by another company, but lost most of their key players.

To make matters worse for Rangers, long-term rivals Celtic took their place at the top of the Premiership, and have dominated the league ever since.

Fans stuck by their side though, and in 2016 the Glasgow-based club were finally promoted back to the Scottish Premiership.

Clydebank FC

Stevie Doogan Clydesdale FC's chairman was once a fan - and 17 years later she runs the club!

After years of financial troubles, Clydebank FC was bought out in 2002 and moved to Airdrie, Scotland.

They were renamed to Airdrie United.

This meant people living in Clydebank were left without a club, so in 2003 supporters created the new Clydebank FC - who now play in the Scottish Junior Premiership.

Portsmouth Football Club

CARL DE SOUZA Portsmouth fans will hope for another season like 2008. They won a cup and played in Europe!

From 2003 to 2010, Portsmouth spent seven seasons in a row in the Premier league.

They also won the FA Cup final in 2008, and played in the Europa League in the 2008-09 season.

But in 2010 to 2013, Pompey had money problems, had points taken away and they were relegated to League Two.

In 2014, the club announced it was finally debt-free though after it was bought by the Portsmouth Supporters Trust.

Finally, Portsmouth have started to climb the league tables, and are looking for promotion into the Championship this season.