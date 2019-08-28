play
Watch Newsround

New Royal Mail stamps collection to celebrate England Cricket World Cup wins

Last updated at 12:43
womens-cricket-stamps.Royal Mail
These are the women's stamps

The Royal Mail is releasing a special set of eight stamps to celebrate England's cricket wins.

The men's and women's England cricket teams are currently both World Cup champions, after the men's team's recent victory and the women stormed to victory in 2017.

It's the first time both teams have held the cup titles at the same time.

The stamps, which will go on sale on 26 September, will feature pictures from both of the finals.

The Royal Mail has also decorated 15 of its postboxes in white with a gold cricket bat, ball and stumps near each of the grounds that played host to the 2019 men's and 2017 women's tournaments.

These coloured boxes will remain in place for three months, alongside permanent gold plaques to mark the teams' achievements.

mens-cricket-stamps.Royal Mail
These are the men's stamps

More like this

Eoin-Morgan.

Fans celebrate following England men's Cricket World Cup win

Adil Rashid, Eoin Morgan and Mark Wood

Cricket World Cup: Where are all the kids' shirts?

Top Stories

Greta-Thunberg.

Land ahoy for Greta Thunberg after two weeks at sea

comments
2
Steph-and-Rosie.

Bake Off: What did you think of the first week?

comments
2
Queen-giving-her-speech-in-Parliament.

Why the Queen's Speech is causing Brexit arguments

comments
3
Newsround Home