New Royal Mail stamps collection to celebrate England Cricket World Cup wins

Royal Mail These are the women's stamps

The Royal Mail is releasing a special set of eight stamps to celebrate England's cricket wins.

The men's and women's England cricket teams are currently both World Cup champions, after the men's team's recent victory and the women stormed to victory in 2017.

It's the first time both teams have held the cup titles at the same time.

The stamps, which will go on sale on 26 September, will feature pictures from both of the finals.

The Royal Mail has also decorated 15 of its postboxes in white with a gold cricket bat, ball and stumps near each of the grounds that played host to the 2019 men's and 2017 women's tournaments.

These coloured boxes will remain in place for three months, alongside permanent gold plaques to mark the teams' achievements.