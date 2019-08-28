play
Oxygen masks for dogs: Should all UK fire engines carry them?

Last updated at 16:18
Getty Images

All fire engines should have oxygen masks for animals - that's what one not-for-profit organisation is campaigning for.

Smokey Paws wants every fire service in the UK to have them to help look after pets following a fire.

The couple who run it, imported a set of special oxygen masks from the United States and then donated them to their local fire service, after finding out that the UK Fire and Rescue Service didn't carry them.

Smokey Paws says that masks designed for humans aren't the correct shape for animals, because the animal masks need to have a conical shape to fit over the snout.

It also says animals are able to get much more oxygen from a mask specially designed for them. Animals only get about 10-15% of the oxygen with a human mask, but 85-90% using the animal one.

So far, the organisation has managed to provide 2,800 masks to various fire stations dotted around the UK.

They're now hoping to raise £90,000 to be able to provide every fire engine in the UK with them.

Their website says: "These masks save the lives of over 22,000 animals every year in the USA and are needed in the UK."

Pet-oxygen-masks.
The animal oxygen masks come in lots of different sizes

Over the past few years, there's been a greater awareness of how important it is to protect pets after a fire.

They can be used on a wide variety of animals including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, puppies, kittens, sheep, and ponies, with the smallest ones for hamsters!

What do you think of the idea? Let us know in the comments below.

