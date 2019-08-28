Greta Thunberg: Climate change campaigner's boat due to arrive in New York today

The end of the journey is finally in sight for Greta Thunberg, as her boat is due to arrive in New York today.
The environmental activist set off from the UK more than two weeks ago, sailing across the Atlantic for two climate change summits in the US.
The sixteen-year-old wanted to make the entire journey by sea, rather than flying, to minimise her carbon footprint and reduce damage to the environment.
Greta has been giving daily updates on the progress of her journey on social media, and has now spotted land ahead.
Just after 9am on Wednesday morning, she tweeted to say: "Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead."
A week ago Greta reached the halfway point in her journey.
But since then conditions for the campaigner and her crew have become more choppy.
On Day 11 of her trip she wrote: "Very bumpy and wet, south of Newfoundland," and on day 12 she shared a video saying as they got closer to the North American mainland, it was getting "very rough with very high waves".
Last night Greta was hunkering down for her last night onboard the ship.
After more than two weeks without a toilet, a kitchen, or a shower we reckon she's looking forward to some home comforts!
