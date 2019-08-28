Bake Off 2019: What happened in GBBO week one?

Channel 4/Love Productions

Ever since we found out the names of the bakers for Great British Bake Off 2019, we've been excited for the show to begin.

Last night, Paul, Prue, Sandi and Noel were back in the tent, with a new list of baking challenges for the latest crop of keen cooks to tackle.

With ingredients-related dramas and some disasters too, did the baking and the first episode of series 10 live up everyone's expectations?

On your marks, get set, read! And let us know in the comments below what you thought of the first show.

Every year the standard's got better and better, and I expect this year to be the same Paul Hollywood

What were the challenges in GBBO week one?

Signature bake: Fruit cake

Technical challenge: Six identical angel cake slices, each made of three layers of Genoise sponge, with each layer a different colour and flavour, and sandwiched with a smooth Italian meringue butter cream - the cakes must then be topped with icing and finished off with a feathered design

Showstopper: Create the birthday cake you dreamt of as a child, in four hours

What were the highlights?

It was a family affair - Lots of bakers chose to their grandmas' recipes in the signature bakes, with some going more to plan than others!

It was seasonal - The tent moved through the seasons in just one episode, with an Easter simnel cake, a Christmas cake and a Halloween bat creation

We had our first Bake Off waft from Dan - but no Paul Hollywood handshake just yet!

There were disasters - Henry's royal icing house broke, Jamie had to start the technical again and forgot to add his eggs in the showstopper, while Michael dropped his showstopper before decorating it (but fortunately managed to rescue it!)

How did our bakers get on?

Helena and Amelia did well in the signature, having been inspired by Halloween and Christmas to give them a bit of magic to impress Paul and Prue.

Helena made a 'spookified' fruit bat cake and Paul said he'd "never had anything like it before".

Amelia's signature Christmas cake, which had more than 700g of fruit in it, also impressed. Paul said: "It screams Christmas!"

Steph used her great grandma's recipe in her signature bake, while Michelle brought eggs from her very own chickens to make her welsh bara brith.

But things got off on the wrong foot for Dan. It went from bad to worse when he opted for a risky last-minute recipe change, which worried the judges.

"I should warn you, this is not a good face" said Sandi, when Paul heard he was tweaking his plans.

When it came to judging, his signature didn't come up to scratch. "It certainly does look a bit rustic"' said Prue. "That's raw" said Paul. "Your flavours are good, but your baking's way out".

Next up was the technical, for which the bakers had to make six identical angel cake slices.

Each had to be made of three layers of genoise sponge, with each layer sandwiched with an Italian meringue butter cream, topped with icing and showcasing a feathered design. How fancy!

But the bakers weren't impressed by having such a tricky technical in the first week. Even Paul said that Prue had been a bit mean with the challenge!

Things didn't get much better for Dan, unfortunately, who forgot to start his timer, but he did manage to avoid coming bottom, after Jamie had an absolute disaster presenting his virtually inedible slices on the gingham alter.

Steph came third place in the technical despite her "terrible" icing, while Rosie took second and Henry took the top spot.

Channel 4/Love Productions Steph managed to come 3rd, Rosie 2nd, and Henry 1st.

Then it was time for the big one - the showstopper.

The bakers had four hours to make a birthday cake they dreamt of as a child and there were certainly some eye-catching creations.

Amelia did a carousel-themed showstopper but ran out of time and was "slightly off the mark" according to the judges.

Michelle's fairy house cake was so good it made Prue dribble, calling it "pretty much the best cake [she'd] ever eaten". Paul was also a fan calling it "faultless".

But for others, the designs were better than the bakes.

The judges loved Steph's showstopper - an upside down ice cream 'sundae on the beach' cake - even if it was a little over baked.

And while the fun waterfall design of Dan's pirate island was praised, it unfortunately wasn't enough to turn things around.

Rosie made a magical jungle cake, with a fondant monkey and a decorative snake on it. "The cake's baked beautifully' said Paul. "The interior works for me, the exterior doesn't."

Who went home in GBBO week one?

After an unfortunate couple of days in the tent, Dan was the unlucky person to be sent packing after just one episode.

Afterwards he said: "I'm not going to miss the baking under pressure, I'm just going to miss everybody in that tent".

"He's a great baker, but unfortunately it all boiled down to his signature bake," said Paul.

Who got star baker in GBBO week one?

Michelle was named star baker in the opening show.

What's coming next week?

Next week, it's biscuits!

There will be a signature bake completely covered in chocolate, a classic old school technical, and the most intricately giant biscuit showstoppers ever in bake off.

Our mouths are watering already!

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday evenings.