X1 release debut single FLASH: Is this K-pop's next big band?

@x1official101/Twitter Is this the next K-pop act that you need to know about?

A new K-pop group called X1 have just dropped their debut single - and it's already trending.

The band were formed on the South Korean talent show Produce 101.

More than 14 million people voted in the final episode to choose who would get a spot in the 11-member group.

Called X1, they won a five-year contract with Swing Entertainment and Stone Music Entertainment.

X1 have just dropped their debut single FLASH, which is part of their new mini-album Quantum Leap.

It's already trending and, at the time of writing this, had more than 6.5 million views online!

@x1official101/Twitter Around one in five people in South-Korea voted for the band on the show that created them

Han Seung Woo is the group's leader, with maknae Nam Do Hyon only 14 years old!

It was the fourth series of Produce 101, which alternates between making all-female and all-male groups each year.

The first series gave us girl band I.O.I, while the second season formed the hugely successful Wanna One.

Produce 48 last year created the popular girl group IZ*ONE.