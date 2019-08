To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Meet Nandi - the nine-year-old drummer playing with rock stars

Today, we've been talking about nine-year-old Nandi, who has been playing the drums since she was five - and has even played on stage with rock legend Lenny Kravitz!

But she's not alone at becoming a bit of a star in her early years.

Did you know that lots of celebrities started out their careers at an early age?

Have a go at our quiz below and see if you can you match the celeb to their childhood origin? (If you can't see the quiz, click here.)