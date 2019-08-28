US Open: Kyle Edmund loses in New York

Getty Images

British number one Kyle Edmund lost his first round match at the US Open in New York on Tuesday.

He lost to Spaniard Pablo Andujar, who is ranked 70th in the world, (40 places below Kyle) in an epic five-set match which lasted four hours and 21 minutes.

It means the Briton is out of the Grand Slam tournament.

The final score was 3-6 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 5-7 6-2.

After the match, Kyle said, "I feel disappointment losing like that - you want to be rewarded for your efforts."

He has struggled with a knee injury in the past two years but remained positive, saying: "I'm still enjoying my tennis!

"It's a great sport - you work on your physical condition, mental, tactical, so many avenues to get better at. It is exciting."