Ashes hero Ben Stokes: How well do you know England's star player?

Getty Images

When it came to the third test against Australia, England's hopes of winning the Ashes were all but over.

But somehow Ben Stokes managed to almost single-handedly turn the whole thing around.

He performed what many thought was impossible to give England's cricketers another golden chance at the Ashes, bringing the score level to one Test each.

Australia won the first Test, the second was a draw, while in this - the third Ashes Test - England won.

The fourth Ashes Test will take place at Old Trafford, beginning on 4 September.

Ahead of the next match