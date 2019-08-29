play
Watch Newsround

Ashes hero Ben Stokes: How well do you know England's star player?

Last updated at 05:27
comments
View Comments
Ben-Stokes-in-action-at-Ashes.Getty Images

When it came to the third test against Australia, England's hopes of winning the Ashes were all but over.

But somehow Ben Stokes managed to almost single-handedly turn the whole thing around.

He performed what many thought was impossible to give England's cricketers another golden chance at the Ashes, bringing the score level to one Test each.

Australia won the first Test, the second was a draw, while in this - the third Ashes Test - England won.

The fourth Ashes Test will take place at Old Trafford, beginning on 4 September.

Ahead of the next match, why not test yourself to see how much you really know about England's new Ashes hero. (If you can't see the quiz below, then click here!)

More like this

ben-stokes.

Ben Stokes Ashes comeback and other stars who've defied the odds

Jofra-Archer

Ashes 2019: Six things you should know about cricketer Jofra Archer

sam-curran
play
1:09

Ashes 2019: Can England win?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Glasgow-Rangers-large-flag-in-stadium.

Five football clubs which have made amazing recoveries

comments
Dog-with-oxygen-mask-on.

Should all fire engines have oxygen masks for pets?

comments
A-school-chalk-board.
play
1:14

Starting a new school? These kids have some great advice

Newsround Home