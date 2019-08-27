Conservation: Capturing baby African elephants for zoos and circuses is banned at Cites meeting

Getty Images

Baby African elephants will no longer be taken from the wild and sold to zoos and circuses.

It's after an agreement at a big wildlife conference called the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites).

87 countries votes to ban the trade, and 29 voted against - including Zimbabwe (the country that trades in elephants the most) and the USA.

A count of Africa's elephants published in August 2016 found that nearly one in three has disappeared over the past seven years - meaning there were fewer than 400,000 left.

What has changed?

Getty Images

Now, elephants can only be taken from the wild and place in "captive facilities" elsewhere in the world under exceptional circumstances.

Those circumstances must be approved by a group of experts from countries that are part of Cites.

Under the previous rules Zimbabwe and Botswana, which heave healthier elephant populations than other African nations, were allowed to sell to places that were seen as "appropriate".

But the charity Humane Society International said they captured and exported more than 100 baby elephants to Chinese zoos since 2012.

What's the problem with elephants?

Getty Images

A study published in 2016 estimated that 30-40,000 of the giant creatures were killed by poachers every year with roughly 400,000 left in total.

In 2016 Cites voted on extra protections for elephants and made it harder for people to trade in ivory, the material that elephant tusks are made of.

Experts blamed the trade for the poaching of wild animals that was happening in Africa.