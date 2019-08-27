World Bog Snorkelling Championships take place in Wales

Press Association

The World Bog Snorkelling Championships took place at Waen Rhydd peat bog in Llanwrtyd Wells, Wales over the bank holiday weekend.

Brave competitors dressed in an array of wetsuits and costumes plunged into the murky waters of the peat bog to take part in the event, with crowds of people cheering them on in the sunshine.

The 176 competitors had to swim two lengths of the bog, which is 55 metres long.

It was the 34th time that the annual event has taken place, after it was started as a fundraising idea. The snorkellers have to pay to take part in the contest.

The winner was a man called Neil Rutter, who also took victory in 2017 and 2018!

It took him 1 min 21.78 seconds to swim the course, which was three seconds slower than the world record of 1 min 18.23 seconds.

Check out some pictures from this year's event below!

Press Association

Reuters

PA Media

Press Association