Amazon fires: Put your questions to a BBC expert

Huge fires are burning in the Amazon rainforest and lots of people are worried about what's happening there.

Scientists are warning that the fires could cause a lot of damage to the world's environment.

The Amazon rainforest is really important to the air we breathe and for turning the gas carbon dioxide into oxygen.

The jungle is home to many different species of wildlife and plants, many of which are rare or endangered.

So why are the fires happening? How is the environment being affected by these fires? What's being done to put them out?

World leaders have called for more to be done and have offered money to be spent on efforts to put out the fires and to better protect the jungle.

But the government in Brazil is rejecting the efforts, saying the rest of the world shouldn't interfere or tell Brazil how to solve it's own problems.

