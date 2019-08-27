Viking traffic lights: These unusual traffic lights will stop you in your tracks
Drivers in the small town of Aarhus in Denmark will be spotting the famous warriors when out and about on the roads. But these aren't the only unusual traffic lights around...
The new red and green Vikings are there to show off the town's special Viking history - Aarthus was founded by the Scandinavian warriors in the 8th century. We wonder if the fact he's holding a axe in this hand, might make drivers think twice before breaking any traffic rules.
These beach volleyball traffic lights in Vienna, Austria were installed during the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Major Series on Danube Island earlier this month.
These are sure to warm your heart. The symbols can be seen all over Akureyri, a small city in northern Iceland. They first started appearing in the city in 2008, to try and cheer people up when difficult times for the economy meant morale in the town was especially low.
These Ampelmännchen (which in German means 'little traffic light man') appear on traffic lights all over Germany. After WW2 the country was split into two, and both East Germany and West Germany used different traffic lights. But even when the two states joined together again in 1989, there was no getting rid of this East German style of traffic light.
But despite Ampelmännchen achieving cult status and being used as a tourist symbol in Germany, none of the Ampelmännchen were women. So in 2013 a female version was created, with the first one installed in Sonthofen in southwestern Germany.
As part of a celebration of World Pride back in 2017, Madrid city council installed five new styles crossing lights to show their commitment to equality. One showed a single man, another a single woman, another a male-female couple, as well as ones showing male and female same-sex couples
Ahead of Pride London Festival in 2016, this pedestrian crossing in Trafalgar Square was given a make over. This symbol was originally used as an icon of the Roman goddess Venus, and is commonly used to represent the female gender.