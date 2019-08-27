play
Watch Newsround

Stars take to red carpet for Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 has finally launched!

Last night, all 15 of this year's celebrities were introduced at a star-studded, red carpet event at BBC Television Centre in west London.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly kicked things off, shortly followed by the stars, who soon broke into some of their best dance moves!

Anneke Rice and CBBC's Karim Zeroual walked out together, while Youtuber Saffron Barker and BBC sports news presenter Mike Bushell looked like a couple of naturals.

Watch more videos

Video

Stars take to red carpet for Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch

Video

How to design a Mars-proof robot

Video

You told us what you'd like to say to Greta!

Video

What is an air mass?

Video

'Thousands came to protest - but the day ended in tragedy'

Video

Why does the Earth spin?

Video

How to become a pro-gamer

Video

Meet the family of eco-friendly farmers

Video

Check out some of the week's more unusual stories

Video

Three baby hyrax pups have been born

Video

'I'm Just Me': Kenzi's poem about autism

Video

This baby koala broke her arm and got a little cast!

Video

What's it like to go on Hajj?

Top Stories

bolton-wanderers.

It's a big day for Bolton fans, as deadline to sell club looms

comments
tourists-on-boat.

It was the hottest late August bank holiday Monday ever

comments
no-deal-graphic.

Jeremy Corbyn to hold no-deal Brexit talks with party leaders

comments
Newsround Home