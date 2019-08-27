Strictly Come Dancing 2019 has finally launched!

Last night, all 15 of this year's celebrities were introduced at a star-studded, red carpet event at BBC Television Centre in west London.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly kicked things off, shortly followed by the stars, who soon broke into some of their best dance moves!

Anneke Rice and CBBC's Karim Zeroual walked out together, while Youtuber Saffron Barker and BBC sports news presenter Mike Bushell looked like a couple of naturals.