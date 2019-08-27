KFC: Would you try meat-free 'chicken' wings?

Getty Images

You may have heard of the vegan sausage roll, or maybe you've tried the meatless burger?

Well, what do you think about meat-free chicken nuggets?

There's been a huge boom in the number of restaurants and fast food chains jumping on the idea of plant-based grub.

It's because of a growth in the number of people becoming vegan and vegetarian.

Now Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has announced it's going to be bringing meatless products to its menu too with its nuggets and wings that are made from plants.

Let us know what you think about this idea but leaving a comment below.

Where can you try it?

Getty Images

These nuggets will be trialled in Atlanta in the US and KFC say they will be made to have a similar texture to chicken.

KFC says it is going to team up with vegan food maker Beyond Meat to create the products and if it does well, it will introduce them across America.

It's already tested a vegan alternative to its chicken burger in the UK earlier this year.

The trial is designed to encourage vegans, vegetarians and environmentally-conscious meat eaters to visit the chain.

What other restaurants have mixed up their menus?

Let's take a look at some of the other places that have started offering plant based food this year.

Getty Images

1. Burger King

Earlier this year the fast food chain said it would trial 'meatless burgers' in St Louis in the US.

Unlike existing veggie burgers, the 'Impossible Whopper' was made to have the look, texture and taste of meat when cooked, and includes the same level of protein and iron as beef.

2. Greggs

You may have seen a lot about the vegan sausage roll on social media.

The bakery chain introduced this on its menu in January 2019 and it is really popular!

It's such a hit with people that it has helped increase profits at the company!

Now they say they will be making vegan versions of more of its best-selling items.

3. McDonald's

If you've been to the Golden Arches recently you may have seen the vegan Happy Meal.

It includes a breaded red pesto goujon wrap and there's also a Spicy Veggie wrap for adults too.

It's not just the UK that's seen a change, if you go to Germany you can try the Big Vegan TS.

It's made out of soy and wheat but is meant to taste similar to meat.

4. TGI Friday's

Last year, the restaurant added a vegan burger to its menu in the US.

It might sound weird but it's made from mushrooms, coconut oil, beetroot juice and plant-based protein and it has now been launched in the UK.

The company says it's aimed at people trying to cut down on how much meat they eat and obviously those who are vegan and veggie!