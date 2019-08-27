English Channel: Sink or Swim - the history of swimming the Channel

Wes Nelson Instagram Wes Nelson, James Argent and Simon Webbe and their trainer are preparing for their swim across the channel

Celebrities will attempt to swim across the English Channel in a new TV series that starts tonight,

In Channel 4's Sink or Swim, celebrities will swim in relay from England to France in support of the charity Stand Up To Cancer.

Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford, Hollyoaks actress Rachel Adedeji and television presenter Diane Louise Jordan are among the celebrities taking part.

But who was the first person to cross it? And what do you need to get there?

Here's a history of swimming the English Channel.

How long is it?

Getty Images Children's author David Walliams swam across the channel in 2006 - covered in goose fat!

The English Channel is the bit of water between England and France.

The shortest route to swim across it is 21 miles long, but that can change depending on the current.

The Channel is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world - 600 tankers and 200 ferries pass through it every day!

The first attempt

Getty Images This drawing shows Captain Matthew Webb attempting to cross the channel in 1875

The first recorded attempt to swim the Channel was in 1872 by a man called J. B. Johnson.

Not much is known about his experience, except that he was forced to stop after 1 hour and 3 minutes.

The first person to successfully cross it was Captain Matthew Webb, he swam the distance in 1875.

It was his second attempt and it took him 21 hours and 45 minutes - that's impressive!

The youngest swimmer was just 11!

At the age of 11, Tom Gregory became the youngest person ever to swim the English Channel.

Sam Atkins

At 05:00 on 6 September 1988 Tom Gregory stood on the tip of France and set off for England.

How did he prepare? Well, since the previous Christmas, Tom hadn't touched hot water. All his showers and baths were cold!

It took him 11 hours and 54 minutes. He was 11 years and 336 days old.

No one has done it younger, and no one ever will. In November 2000, the Channel Swimming Association banned under-16s from attempting the crossing.

Who's the fastest record holder?

Getty Images Trent Grimsey holds the record for the fastest swim across the channel - he did it in 6 hours and 55 minutes!

In 2007 the Bulgarian Peter Stoychev was the first swimmer to cross the channel in under 7 hours, he did it in 6 hours and 57 minutes...

... But was beaten in 2012 by Trent Grimsey from Australia, who swam it two minutes faster.

More Channel swim facts In 1926 the American Gertrude Ederle became first woman to swim the Channel - her time was 14 hours and 34 minutes Alison Streeter MBE has swum the English Channel 43 times - more than anyone else in the world Jackie Cobell set the record for the slowest swim in 2010, she crossed the channel in 28 hours and 44 minutes.

Channel-swimming checklist

Getty Images A swimmer attempts to cross the English Channel

Most swimmers assemble a team before they set off.

That includes people who can provide medical assistance, moral support and a cup of tea! They usually travel in a boat alongside the swimmer.

And don't forget the goose fat! Swimmers often coat themselves in something slimy to avoid chaffing - ouch!

You'll need to book

Getty Images 17-year-old Marilyn Bell comes ashore on her hands and knees to meet her goach Gus Ryder. The Canadian was 17 when she accomplished this feat

Believe it or not - swimming the Channel is really popular!

Swimmers have to book it at least two years in advance.

The most popular day is August 22 - 66 swims have been completed on that day over the years, making it the most successful day for cross-Channel swims.