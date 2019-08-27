Sports stars who've completely changed their jobs

Getty Images

Bradley Wiggins is swapping his cycling career to work in social care.

The former cyclist has signed up to do a degree in social work saying he "wants to help people".

Wiggins, who won the Tour De France in 2012, told The Big Issue that he no longer wants to "live off the back of" his cycling career.

"When people say, 'Oh, you're that cyclist', I'll say, 'No, that was a few years ago. I'm a social worker now'," he said.

He's not the first sports star to have a change in career, though. Read on to see some others who have done the same.

Chris Mears

Earlier this year, Olympic diver Chris Mears announced he was retiring from diving to pursue a career in music.

He posted the news on his social media pages, saying "What can I say... I'm RETIRED."

Chris was part of a synchronised diving duo with team-mate Jack Laugher.

The pair helped Britain to win its first ever Olympic gold medal in diving in 2016.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Not quite a sport in the traditional sense, but Arnold Schwarzenegger started off his career as a bodybuilder.

However, in 2003, he decided to take a different career path and went into politics!

He became the governor of California in 2003 and held that post for four years. He's still involved in politics today.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson's first job was as a professional wrestler and he was part of the Word Wrestling Federation.

But after eight years in the business, he decided to do something else and became an actor.

He's featured in plenty of films that you may know, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Moana.