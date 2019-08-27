VMA winners: Who took home the awards?

AFP/Getty Images Taylor Swift opened the night with two singles from her new album

Some of the biggest names in music got together to celebrate the 2019 Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande both had 10 nominations each.

Perhaps surprisingly, BTS were only named in four categories, but they didn't go home empty-handed.

Read on to find out more about who won what.

Getty Images Taylor Swift took home the Video of the Year award for her song You Need To Calm Down

Taylor Swift opened the show with two singles from her new album Lover.

She took home the prize for Video of the Year for her song You Need To Calm Down, seeing off competition from Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers.

The same video also won the Video for Good category.

Getty Images Best K-pop award went to BTS ft Halsey with their song Boy With Luv

Best K-pop award went to BTS ft Halsey with their song Boy With Luv. This was a new category of award for this year.

The boys were also up for art direction, choreography and best collaboration categories, but these went to other artists.

Their win follows new that BTS will be taking an extended break from the spotlight.

The group's agency Big Hit Entertainment released a statement saying they needed a "period of rest and relaxation".

Getty Images Lil Nas X's Old Town Road took home Song of the Year

Meanwhile, with the longest-running number one in US chart history, it's no wonder that Lil Nas X's Old Town Road won the award for Song of the Year.

Billie Eilish skipped the ceremony so wasn't there to accept her two awards - one for Best New Artist and one for Push Artist of the Year.

Her single Bad Guy knocked Lil Nas X's off the top spot.

Getty Images Billie Eilish was a no-show at the awards, even though she won two of them

2019 is proving to be a great year so far for the Jonas Brothers.

They reformed earlier in the year and went on to win the Best Pop award for their comeback single Sucker.

Other winners from the night include Ariana Grande who took home Artist of the Year, while the Best Rock gong went to Panic! At the Disco for their single High Hopes.

