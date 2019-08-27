play
Strictly Come Dancing launch: Stars take to red carpet

Last updated at 06:40
Strictly-launch-2019.Getty Images
This year's celebrities certainly looked like they were having a great time at the launch of the new series

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 has finally launched!

Last night, all 15 of this year's celebrities were introduced at a star-studded, red carpet event at BBC Television Centre in west London.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly kicked things off, shortly followed by the stars, who soon broke into some of their best dance moves!

Anneke Rice and CBBC's Karim Zeroual walked out together, while Youtuber Saffron Barker and BBC sports news presenter Mike Bushell looked like a couple of naturals. Bushell is the favourite to go out first, but said: "That's great because I can't really go down - I can only go up."

Former England goalkeeper David James and reality TV star Jamie Laing took to the stage hand in hand, with all the stars sporting some seriously eye-popping outfits.

Olympic rower James Cracknell has said he's going to be bringing some "dad dancing" to the show, while fellow sports star England footballer Alex Scott has been tipped as a hot favourite to win the whole thing.

Judges Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli got involved too - along with new judge Motsi Mabuse.

Find out everything we know about the new series here or check out pictures from last night's launch below.

Strictly-launch-2019.PA Media
strictly-anneke-rice-karim-zeroual.Getty Images
Saffron-Barker-Mike-Bushell.Getty Images
Strictly-launch-2019.PA Media
strictly-launch-party-judges.Getty Images

