Why are Bolton Wanderers on the brink of collapse?

Last updated at 14:31
Bolton Wanderers FC are on the brink of closing down after failing to find someone to buy the club.

The League One side has until 17:00 BST on Tuesday 27 August to complete a sale or the side will be removed from the English Football League.

The club says "the process of closing down" could start on Wednesday if they don't find a buyer.

Bolton are one of the oldest running clubs in Britain, with an 145 year history.

Just a decade ago, they finished seven in the Premier League and were in the Europa League.

How did it get to this point?
The club is one of the founding clubs of English football

If a company can't pay its debts or borrow any more money, a special team may be brought in to take over from the management and sort out their money troubles.

This was the case with Bolton back in May when they entered 'administration' because they couldn't manage their debts.

It was a difficult season on and off the pitch.

Bolton didn't pay their players' wages for several months and their final home match of the season against Brentford on 27 April was called off when the playing staff went on strike over going unpaid.

The club was also relegated from the Championship to League One.

Manager Phil Parkinson resigned in August

They started this season with a 12-point deduction because they failed to put out a team against Brentford.

Lots of their senior players have left because of unpaid wages and the club have been forced to field a team made of youth-team players this season.

Since taking over in May the administrators have been looking for someone to buy the club.

However, they have been unable to strike a deal with anyone and now the English Football League has given them a deadline to do so.

The club has had to rely on more inexperienced players coming up from the youth team in recent months

Another difficulty is that former owner, Ken Anderson, claims he's owed a significant amount of money by the club.

Up to 150 people could lose their jobs if a buyer can't be found in time for the Tuesday's deadline.

Are you a Bolton fan? If so, how do you feel about what's happening? If not, how would you feel if this happened to the team you support? Let us know in the comments below.

Your Comments

