Your messages for Greta

You've been sending in your messages for environmental campaigner, Greta Thunberg.

The 16-year-old is marking a year since she began her 'School Strike for Climate' protests and is over the halfway point of a big boat journey to the US.

Back in August last year Greta called on school children across the world to miss school every Friday to protest against climate change.

She started the protests to demand that world leaders act to tackle the problem of climate change.

Since then her protests have been joined by millions of children and adults too.

Here are some of your good luck messages for Greta.