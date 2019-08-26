play
Watch Newsround

Giant volcanic rock raft in ocean

A giant volcanic rock raft has been found floating in the ocean.

The rock raft is about the same size as 20,000 football fields and was first spotted by Australian sailors earlier this month.

Scientists think the rock raft came from an underwater volcano near Tonga which erupted earlier this month.

The volcanic rock is made up of thousands of pieces of pumice stone which is very lightweight meaning it can float on water.

Pumice is made when magma from a volcano cools really quickly in water.

Sailors are being warned to avoid area, to stay clear of potential hazards.

Watch more videos

Video

Giant volcanic rock raft in ocean

Video

What is an air mass?

Video

'Thousands came to protest - but the day ended in tragedy'

Video

Why does the Earth spin?

Video

How to become a pro-gamer

Video

Meet the family of eco-friendly farmers

Video

Check out some of the week's more unusual stories

Video

Three baby hyrax pups have been born

Video

'I'm Just Me': Kenzi's poem about autism

Video

This baby koala broke her arm and got a little cast!

Video

What's it like to go on Hajj?

Video

Whaley Bridge dam: Residents allowed to return home

Video

CBBC's Karim reveals which Strictly dances he's scared of

Top Stories

VMAs.

Everything we know about the Video Music Awards

comments
A-boy-does-a-handstand-outside.

What are your plans for the sunny bank holiday?

comments
amazon-rainforest-fires.

Brazil's army tackles record fires in the Amazon rainforest

comments
Newsround Home