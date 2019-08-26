play
Watch Newsround

Joe Sugg is back for Strictly Come Dancing podcast

Last updated at 06:18
comments
View Comments
joe sugg.

Joe Sugg is back for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

He's going to be hosting the programme's podcast.

Sugg - who has over eight million subscribers on Youtube - was the runner-up of last year's Strictly Come Dancing.

He said: "I am really excited to be continuing my Strictly experience this year by hosting the podcast. The best laughs happen backstage, so I can't wait to share these special moments with the fans at home."

The podcast comes out twice a week and will include lots of behind the scenes access and interviews.

Sugg's co-host is Kim Winston. She has been working for Strictly for a decade. She started as Sir Bruce Forsyth's researcher.

Strictly is back on the BBC in early September.

More like this

strictly-come-dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Everything we know so far

Motsi-Mabuse.

Strictly Come Dancing: New judge Motsi Mabuse announced!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

rover-on-mars
play
2:00

How to design a Mars-proof robot

VMAs.

Everything we know about the Video Music Awards

comments
ariana-grande.

Ariana Grande performs at Manchester Pride

comments
Newsround Home