VMAs: Everything we know about the Video Music Awards

Getty Images

The MTV Music Video Awards are back.

The 36th star-studded annual music awards show is being hosted by the state of New Jersey in the USA on Monday evening.

The likes of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish lead the nominations and are expected to be the big winners on the night.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's show.

The performances

Getty Images Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello will be performing

Ahead of the release of her much anticipated album, Lover, Taylor Swift will be back on the VMA stage for the first time since 2015 to open the show.

There will be a performance from lovebirds Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes. They're performing their smash hit Señorita for the first time together.

Also performing will be the Jonas Brothers. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, who released their album Happiness Begins in June, are set to perform together for the first time in over a decade.

Plus, it wouldn't be an awards show without a performance from Lil Nas. His song, Old Town Road (Remix) recently became the longest-running number one single on the Billboard Hot 100.

The nominees

Getty Images Tay Tay has ten nominations

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the way with a whopping ten nominations apiece. Billie Eilish is close behind with nine nominations.

Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott is going to be given a special award for her achievements in music. Previous winners of the award which was created in 1984 include Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, U2, Pink, Rihanna, Britney Spears and Kanye West.

The the biggest award of the night is the 'Video of the Year'. The nominees for this award include; Billie Eilish's Bad Guy, Ariana Grande for thank u, next, the Jonas Brothers' Sucker, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road (Remix), and Taylor Swift for You Need to Calm Down.

The host

Getty Images

You might not have heard of him but Sebastian Maniscalco is big news in America.

The stand-up comedian is the fifth-highest earning comedian of the year, making $26 million over the last 12 months.

He's the first comedian to host the VMAs since 2012 when Kevin Hart did it.

More recent hosts have included Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.