Disney makes big announcements for Star Wars and Spider-Man fans

Disney has revealed some major plans to fans at the D23 Expo 2019 - an event to celebrate all things Disney.

The expo has covered everything coming out of the Walt Disney Company including new movies, the Disney Plus service, and theme park updates.

It's the sixth time the event, which is held in California, has taken place.

Here's three major announcements from it.

Ewan McGregor is coming back as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor is returning to the Star Wars universe and will resume his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new series for Disney plus.

McGregor, who played Kenobi in three Star Wars prequels from 1999 to 2005, appeared at the end of day one of Disney's expo to reveal the news to fans.

The scripts are being worked on and filming starts next year, according to Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy.

Disney also revealed the trailer for a new Star Wars series called 'The Mandalorian' - which takes place after the events of 1983's The Return Of The Jedi.

The Mandalorian follows the journey of a mysterious bounty hunter. It will be released on Disney Plus in November.

There's a new Spider-Man animated series coming out

Spider-Man is back like you've never seen him before in a brand new animated show called 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends'.

The new series will be aimed at younger audiences and will be released on Disney's kid friendly service, Disney Junior.

In the series, Spider-Man will team up with the likes of Black Panther, Hulk and Ms Marvel to save the world.

It's set to be released in 2021.

We got a first look at the Avengers Campus 'Marvel Land' Attraction

Disney Parks revealed the first image of its forthcoming Avengers Campus attraction which will be a 'Marvel Land' style superhero experience.

"We're building an immersive superhero-themed land at Disney California Adventure to enable our guests to join the Avengers to save the world," Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said at the event.

The park is set to open in 2020.