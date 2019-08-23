Best car games: What keeps you entertained on long journeys?

Getty Images

It's the August bank holiday which means lots of families may be heading off somewhere for the long weekend.

Sometimes long journeys can be quite boring so you may have to find inventive ways to keep yourselves entertained!

Here are a three simple games you might want to play to pass the time in the car.

We also want to hear from you about your favourite games for cars and trains. Let us know what you like to play in the comments below!

The question game

One person thinks of a person or an object, and the other passengers take turns asking yes-or-no questions to see if they can guess what that person is thinking of.

The first passenger asks a question and hopes that they get the answer 'yes'. They keep asking questions until the person thinking of the object responds 'no', then the question-asking passes to the next passenger.

Whoever finds the answer first gets to think of the next person or object.

Getty Images Playing games with spotting things outside of the car window can help to pass the time!

The banana game

Despite what the name might suggest, you don't need fruit for this one - just some sharp eyes!

Points are given to the first person who spots a vehicle which is yellow.

To make it more interesting, you can add different points for specific cars, trucks or lorries, or you could choose other things to spot out of the window if you're travelling by train.

The music game

This one can be a noisy one! Stick on your favourite song that everybody in the car knows and get everybody to start singing.

Turn it down for 10 seconds whilst everyone keeps singing, before turning it back up again to see if you've kept the beat and stayed in time.

What games do you like to play on car, train or coach journeys? Let us know in the comments below!