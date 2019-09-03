Women's Euro 2021: All you need to know about Wales footballer Carrie Jones

FAW Carrie Jones represented Wales at Under 15 and Under 17 levels

If you haven't heard of Carrie Jones yet, then listen up.

The 15 year-old might not be old enough to play competitively for her club, Cardiff City, but she has already played for Wales.

Carrie was on the pitch as her team thrashed the Faroe Islands 6-0 in the first match of their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign on 29 August.

Talking about her Wales debut Carrie said: "I did not expect the call-up at all, my focus has been on the under-17s squad."

She said: ""It was a dream for me, the girls did really well to get the scoreline really high and then luckily I got game time to go on the pitch, so I was over the moon,"

"I am sure my parents would have been watching and shouting at the TV!"

1. She's so talented she trains with senior players!

Carrie was invited to experience a senior Wales camp, where adult players train, when she was just 14, even though at that age you aren't allowed to play senior internationals.

She's currently in the performance squad and has trained weekly with midfielders Nadia Lawrence and Kylie Nolan, who played for Wales in the Women's World Cup. qualifiers in 2019.

Carrie said it was hard not to get starstruck around certain players, like Jess Fishlock and Sophie Ingle, but that being around these women helped her to be a better player as she learned a lot.

2. It's been her ambition to play for Wales since she was seven

Joyce Jones Jones played for both boys and girls teams before signing for Cardiff City

Carrie started playing at the age of seven for a boys' team but before that she used to go for a kick-about with her older male cousins.

Football runs in her family with Carrie playing five-a-side games on a Sunday - her love for the sport grew from there.

When she played for boys' team Newtown White Stars a rule was introduced which meant she couldn't play on the team until she was 12 so she joined a local girls' squad.

She said playing against girls requires a different physical skill and technique to playing with boys.

3. She travels 96 miles a week for training!

Being a professional footballer does not come without a price.

There are plenty of long car journeys to get from her home to training in Cardiff - the journey can take up to three hours!

It's her mum Joyce who gets the job of taxi driver, dropping her daughter off twice a week for sessions.

It's pretty tiring as well. She trains for about three or four hours, doesn't get home till midnight then has to get on the bus for school at 7am. Ouch!

But she says the hard work is worth it!

4. Juggling school and football is hard

Managing football and studying is tough when you're a budding sports star!

Carrie said it was quite a challenge trying to do all the work needed before her GCSE year, but her school have been great.

"Luckily my teachers are very, very understanding because obviously I miss loads of school being on camps and stuff like that and with training, because I train two hours from where I live".

5. She was in the car with her mum when she got the call from Wales

Carrie was travelling back from a game with Cardiff City, when Wales assistant boss Lauren Smith told her she had made the squad.

The young footballer said she couldn't believe it and it was such a proud moment for her family.

She said: "Obviously me being called up is a proud moment for my family and the victory is all the sweeter when you have worked hard for it."

Go Carrie!