WWE: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are engaged!

The Man

We already told you the exciting news that WWE's Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were officially a couple....and now they're ENGAGED!

The four-time women's champion made the announcement on social media.

She also shared this snap of her wearing an engagement ring and Seth aka The Architect on a beachfront.

Becky also known as The Man, added the caption: "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ ".

Seth previously revealed the pair were dating on Instagram when he shared a photo of them kissing.

Getty Images

He later revealed they'd been dating since February, after being friends for a while.

Since then we've often seen them in public together, including walking the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards back in June.

WWE have already sent the happy couple a congratulatory message, complete with ring emoji.

Twitter/WWE

We're already wondering what the big day will be like.

Which other WWE stars will be invited? Will it be Wrestlemania themed? And will they wear their wrestling outfits?! We can only hope.