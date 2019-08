Ever wondered whether life exists on Mars?

Well, the ExoMars rover is the first to be specifically designed to find evidence of past or present life on the red planet. It's due to land on it in 2021.

It's currently being built by a team of scientists and will drill deep below the planet's surface when it's there.

Space scientist Liz Seward is part of the team behind it.

She says a lot goes into making it capable of surviving Mars!