Bury FC: What's happening at the football club?

Bury Football Club will find out today if it's going to be expelled from the English Football League (EFL).

The team, nicknamed the Shakers, have until midnight tonight to avoid this happening.

It would mean after over 130 years that the club would be no more.

So, why is this happening and what does it mean for the club, its players and its fans?

What's happening at Bury FC?

Bury Football Club is one of the oldest clubs in the EFL, having been in it for 125 years.

The club is in a lot of debt though, meaning it owes lots of money to people. But it's struggling to pay these debts.

The EFL needs proof from the club that it can get the funding needed to sort out its debts and that it also has enough to be able to make it through the League One season.

It was given a two-week deadline to provide this information, which ends just before midnight tonight.

Despite its money troubles, in April, Bury managed to get promoted to League One. Just a week earlier, the club had been put up for sale by owner Steve Dale.

Dale initially insisted he would not sell until the club was financially stable again, but after staff asked him to accept a new offer, he said he would consider doing so sooner.

But the gates at Gigg Lane have not been open for a match since 24 July, when Bury lost in a pre-season friendly against Blackburn.

It has had six of its competitive matches suspended so far this season as the EFL waits for evidence that the club can afford to carry on.

Back in July, the club were hit with a 12-point deduction after attempts were made to try to clear some of its debts.

What does it mean to be expelled from the EFL?

The EFL was formed in 1888 and is one of the oldest competitions of its kind in the world.

It oversees tiers two to four of the English football league system. This includes the English Football League Championships (Level 2), League One (Level 3) and League Two (Level 4). Each division has 24 clubs and there are a total of 72 teams in the EFL.

Once a football club has been expelled from the EFL, it no longer belongs to any of its leagues.

Getty Images Bury won the FA Cup final back in 1903

The last time this happened was 27 years ago, when Maidstone United and Aldershot were both expelled during the 1991-92 season.

Bury, who won the FA cup in 1900 and 1903, could become the first winners of the competition to be expelled by the EFL.

If this happens, the club risks being closed down completely.

How have players been affected?

It's been a tough time for a lot of the players and staff who have often been paid late.

Bury FC midfielder Nicky Adams shared a statement on social media back in May on behalf of all the players.

It said: "Unfortunately, we are now in a position where we as players haven't been paid in 12 weeks from the club and with no intention of paying what is owed or futures payments to us."

Winger Harry Bunn said: "I can't see how a football club that's been going for 134 years can be two days away from folding.

"It's quite scary. We don't know what's around the corner. We don't know whether we'll be playing for Bury next week, or whether we'll be looking for another club."

How have fans reacted?

Getty Images Bury FC club brings together lots of local fans

Bury fans are concerned about the future of the club and some have even taken part in local protests.

One Shakers fan said: "What will annoy me is if 44 years of memories are taken away. I hope I have got lots more good times to come."

England Women's manager Phil Neville, whose family have close links to Bury, has also spoken out.

"It's probably the biggest day in their history. One of the founder members of the Football League. Today by 5pm, Bury the town might not have a football club. It's absolutely disgraceful. My mum worked for [Bury for] 30 years and my dad had a stand named after him.

"To consider today they might not have a football club, for me it's so upsetting.

"I hope today common sense prevails and somebody is allowed to buy that club and the town has something to be proud of again."

What will happen next?

The Shakers could have a chance to remain in the EFL if they are able to either provide information needed by the EFL or find someone to buy the club.

Steve Dale, who is Bury FC's current owner, says a few parties have shown an interest in purchasing the club and he's said he's backing one of them.

However, we still don't know what the outcome of this will be.

