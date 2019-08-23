play
Weather: Why this weekend's going to be warm

Last updated at 08:04
A-boy-does-a-handstand-outside.

Warm weather's heading our way this bank holiday weekend so we want to know what you've got planned.

For most of the UK, there are going to be sunny spells, temperatures are going to go up and it's going to be drier too.

BBC meteorologist Darren Bett explains that it's because of a tropical continental air mass.

What is an air mass?

Do you have anything exciting in mind for the long weekend? Maybe you're heading to the seaside with your family, going for a picnic with your friends, or playing sport.

There are also some big events planned, including the Notting Hill Carnival in London. Will you be going along?

We want to know what you're going to get to up t, so let us know in the comments below.

Newsround Home