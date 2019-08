Notting Hill Carnival is one of the world's biggest street parties.

It happens on the last bank holiday of the summer and over its two-day stretch nearly one million people take part.

There are processions and brightly coloured costumes with lots of Soca music - a type of music which originated in the Caribbean.

Newsround went to meet A'sha who is the only child ambassador of the carnival. It's her job is to share the story of carnival with the world.