Sancho, Mbappe and Rashford: Who's paid more?

Getty Images

Jadon Sancho could be one of the best paid young footballers in the world and the second highest paid teenager in the sport.

The English winger is reported to have signed a new deal at Borussia Dortmund that will see him pocket a whopping £190,000 per week.

It's a big pay rise - but it's not like he was earning pennies before, as his last deal was a weekly wage of £75,000.

It's thought that the new deal was offered to Sancho after other clubs such as Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain showed interest in signing the 19-year-old.

Sancho has performed well on the pitch, scoring 12 goals and registering 17 assists in the Bundesliga last season.

He's started this season in good form too, having scored and assisted in Dortmund's opening league games, while also scoring against Bayern in the German Super Cup.

Despite his impressive earnings, Sancho's new wage only puts him at ninth on the list of highest young earners.

At the top is new Real Madrid signing Luka Jovic, who reportedly earns an eye-watering sum of £365,000 a week.

The 21-year-old joined Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt in this transfer window, and is now the world's highest-paid young player under the age of 22.

Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe is in second place, walking away with £325,000 every week. The 20-year-old could overtake Jovic soon, though, with PSG set to offer him a better deal to keep him at the club.

In third place is Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, who recently joined from Benfica for £113 million. The 19-year-old earns £255,000 a week in Madrid.

You can see the full list by scrolling through the gallery below.

We want to know what you think - do football players earn too much money or are their wages about right?