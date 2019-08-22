Devon residents spotted a 'crocodile' in a local swamp

Twitter/@BBCSpotlight What's that hiding in the swamp?

Crocodiles are normally found in some of the world's hottest climates, but residents in Devon were treated to a rare sighting of the creature yesterday - or so they thought...

The reptile was believed to have been spotted in a local swamp by people walking their dogs.

However, after being contacted by panicked residents, police confirmed that the crocodile was actually a croco-fake!

The vicious-looking reptile was in fact a plastic toy.

Despite all the chaos, officers were able to see the funny side of the incident.

Twitter/@DCP_RDOBURNETT A police officer managed to get the toy croc under control

A photo of a Devon and Cornwall police officer was shared on social media with the caption: "After a deathly struggle @DCPKingsbridge managed to tame the beast of #Loddiswell."