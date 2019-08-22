play
Watch Newsround

Devon residents spotted a 'crocodile' in a local swamp

Last updated at 12:07
comments
View Comments (1)
crocodile-in-swampTwitter/@BBCSpotlight
What's that hiding in the swamp?

Crocodiles are normally found in some of the world's hottest climates, but residents in Devon were treated to a rare sighting of the creature yesterday - or so they thought...

The reptile was believed to have been spotted in a local swamp by people walking their dogs.

However, after being contacted by panicked residents, police confirmed that the crocodile was actually a croco-fake!

The vicious-looking reptile was in fact a plastic toy.

Despite all the chaos, officers were able to see the funny side of the incident.

police-officer-with-plastic-crocodileTwitter/@DCP_RDOBURNETT
A police officer managed to get the toy croc under control

A photo of a Devon and Cornwall police officer was shared on social media with the caption: "After a deathly struggle @DCPKingsbridge managed to tame the beast of #Loddiswell."

More like this

giant-penguin-model

Super-sized animals: Giant snails, huge penguins and whopping whales!

Hedgehog covered in plastic.

How is litter affecting the UK's animal population?

Border-collie-puppy.

Quiz: Do you know how clever animals can be?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17734138

    13:37
    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

Top Stories

simon-cowell

Is Simon Cowell planning a new TV talent show?

comments
1
Kids-pressing-piano-keys.

88 kids break record by all playing one piano

comments
2
Coco-Gauff-at-US-Open-2018.

What's Coco Gauff been doing since Wimbledon?

comments
1
Newsround Home