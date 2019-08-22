Taylor Swift: Why is she re-recording her old albums?

Getty Images

Taylor Swift has said that, next year, she is re-recording some of her old albums.

This is because she said she doesn't own the rights to her old music, and wants to take back that ownership.

Taylor said she would be re-recording her first five albums in 2020, which is when her contract allows her to do so.

Why is she doing this?

Getty Images Taylor Swift signed a contract when she was 14 years old

It all started when she was 14 years old and she signed a contract with record company Big Machine.

The contract said that her first six albums would belong to them "in perpetuity" - in other words, forever.

This kind of contract was quite common at the time, but is quite outdated now.

Fast forward a few years and Big Machine sold the company to music producer Scooter Braun for £237m, meaning he now has ownership over all of Taylor's music before 2019.

Getty Images Taylor and Scooter have had a rocky relationship

Taylor and Scooter have a rocky relationship, after he upset her a few years ago during a disagreement she had with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

She claims that Scooter Braun is a "bully" and that she is "grossed out" by him owning her work.

But Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato who are managed by Scooter have come to his defence, with Demi saying that Scooter is a "good man".

Getty Images

Taylor has now signed a new deal with record label Universal, under which her new album Lover will be released.

Speaking about the move, she said: "I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create."