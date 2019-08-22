Lady and the Tramp Disney remake: What do we know about the film?

D23

We've had remakes galore from Disney this year, with new live-action versions of Aladdin, Dumbo and The Lion King all hitting the big screen.

Now, it's the turn of Lady and the Tramp, being made exclusively for the company's new streaming service Disney+.

The new film will follow roughly the same storyline as the original animated film, released back in 1955.

It's a tale of romance in which a well-loved and pampered pooch called Lady meets a loveable street dog called Tramp

So how much do we know about what the new film will be like?

The dogs will be real, not animated!

The Lion King and The Jungle Book - two the of most recent films made by Disney involving animals - both relied on computer graphics to bring the characters to life.

But not this time! A cocker spaniel named Rose will play Lady.

Disney haven't just gone for polished, trained animals either. Two-year-old terrier mix Monte, who will take the part of Tramp, is actually a rescue dog - rather like the character.

He was found at Halo Animal Rescue Phoenix in the southern US state of Arizona.

The shelter's boss told US TV network KTVK that he was scouted by a group of Hollywood animal trainers.

Monte was apparently very popular among the staff due to his good behaviour and sloppy wet kisses, but he won't be returning there.

D23 - Disney's official fan club magazine - has reported that the entire cast of rescue dogs found "forever homes" after filming ended.

Monte's been adopted by a family in California but despite his touch of fame, he still enjoys a happy, normal life.

What actors will voice the dogs?

D23 also confirmed that Tramp will be voiced by Justin Theroux, who starred as the master code breaker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

He is known for being a big dog lover, so he should have lots of experience to draw on when getting into the canine frame of mind.

Tessa Thompson - who played Valkyrie in Thor and Avengers: Endgame, as well as starring in Men in Black International - will provide the voice of Lady.

The film is due to be released on Disney+ in November.