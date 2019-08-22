Simon Cowell: Is he planning a new TV talent show?

Getty Images Simon Cowell will be launching three new shows this year

He's the man behind Britain's Got Talent, The X Factor and The Greatest Dancer, and it looks like Simon Cowell might have yet another talent series up his sleeve!

He already has three new shows in the pipeline and it's been reported that he now has plans for another.

Britain's Got Talent: The Champions is set to hit our screens very soon, with past winners of BGT competing against each other to become the ultimate champion.

Getty Images Britain's Got Talent is about to return with an exciting twist

Celebrity X Factor and X Factor: All Stars are also set to air later this year.

A number of famous faces are rumoured to be taking part in the celeb version, while the All Stars spin-off will see previous singers who appeared on the show return to the competition.

Simon Cowell's latest talent show idea, which is being described as a "Got Talent Champions League", could see the latest BGT winners from across the world take part in a mega talent-filled extravaganza.

It sounds like a pretty ambitious idea!

Which countries have their own version of Britain's Got Talent?

A number of countries have aired their very own versions of 'Got Talent'.

In 2014, the show was recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world's most successful TV format being broadcast in 58 different countries.

Even more countries have created versions of the show since then with America, Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Finland and South Africa just some of the places which have jumped on the Got Talent bandwagon.

Getty Images Indian Dance group V Unbeatable are competing in season 14 of America's Got Talent

