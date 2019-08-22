play
Strictly Come Dancing: Gorka and Graziano won't have celeb partners

Last updated at 08:36
Gorka-Marquez-and-Graziano-Di-PrimaGetty Images
Gorka Marquez and Graziano Di Prima won't be partnered with celebrities this year

Two of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals won't be competing this year.

It's because Gorka Marquez and Graziano Di Prima haven't been paired up with celebrities.

They'll still be taking part in plenty of group dances though.

Gorka-Marquez-and-babyInstagram/@gorka_marquez
Gorka and Gemma Aktinson have named their baby Mia Louise

Gorka, who recently had a baby with former Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson, joined the show back in 2016 for its 14th series.

During his time on Strictly, he's been paired with Eastenders actress Tameka Empson, singer Alexandra Burke (they made it all the way to the final!) and TV presenter Katie Piper.

Gorka-Marquez-and-Alexandra-BurkeGetty Images
Gorka and Alexandra were runners up in 2017

Graziano only joined the Strictly team last year and was paired with TV and radio presenter Vick Hope.

They finished in 12th place.

Strictly-professional-dancersGetty Images
Graziano joined Strictly last year

Both Gorka and Graziano have posted about the news on their social media platforms.

Gorka said on Instagram: "I'm excited to see this year's celebs and my fellow professionals dance for the Glitter Ball and I hope to be back fighting for it next year. As always, it's gonna be a GREAT series."

"We have some amazing routines already and I can't wait for you to see them all!" Graziano shared with this fans.

The show, which is about to enter its 17th series, will see 15 brave celebrities take on dances like the samba, waltz and cha cha in a bid to be crowned this year's champion.

Are you disappointed Gorka and Graziano won't be competing this year? Let us know in the comments below.

strictly-come-dancing-celebrities.@willbayleytt/Twitter
This is the first picture of all the celebrities taking part during rehearsals

1 comment

  • Comment number 1. Posted by aquapup

    09:44
    I am very dissaponted that they have left the show it won't be the same without them

    🐬💦🐳aqua🐬💦🐳

