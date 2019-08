Psoriasis is a common skin condition, but it can often be misunderstood.

Seven-year-old Helena has it and she wants more people to know what it is.

There is no cure for psoriasis but there are lots of different treatments that people can try.

It's not something you can 'catch' as it isn't passed from one person's skin to another.

Helena tells us about what it's like growing up with the condition.