Gender neutral names for Rugby World Cup 2021: Women's and men's tournaments to be renamed

Getty Images England lifted the Women's World Cup trophy in 2014 and were runners-up in 2017

When the next Women's Rugby World Cup is played in New Zealand, it will called 'the Rugby World Cup 2021'.

That's because World Rugby - the body in charge of the sport - has removed gender references from the tournament title.

It said the decision was the "ultimate statement in equality".

World Rugby is the first major sports federation to get rid of gender from the competition title.

The football equivalent is still known as the Women's World Cup.

World Rugby said it made the decision because the focus should be on the event and the athletes taking part - not on their gender.

Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont explained that the move would help help to tackle sexism in sport.

Getty Images This picture shows Wales battling against Canada in the 2017 competition

He said: "Unintentional gender bias in sport is an ongoing issue. As a global sporting federation, we need to be leading from the front on the issue of equality.

"By adopting gender balance in the naming of men's and women's Rugby World Cup competitions, we are setting new standards in equality in rugby."

The same change will also apply to the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament, for which the men and women compete in separate events in the same host city.

